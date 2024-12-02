Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules pilot conducts pre-flight checks before an airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 5, 2024. As part of the ongoing defense of the Arabian Peninsula, the Royal Saudi Air Force invited U.S. Air Forces Central along with several regional and coalition partners to advance tactical airlift and air mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 05:40
    Photo ID: 8786672
    VIRIN: 241205-F-HP405-1023
    Resolution: 5831x3880
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    Saudi Arabia
    AFCENT
    TUWAIQ-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download