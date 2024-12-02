A U.S. Army rigger looks out a window during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 5, 2024. The Combined Defense of the Arabian Peninsula requires the regular and routine training between forces, and the Royal Saudi Air Force is leading the coalition’s efforts by hosting TUWAIQ-4 to achieve greater operational effects and capacity.. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 05:40
|Photo ID:
|8786673
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-HP405-1054
|Resolution:
|5368x3572
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.