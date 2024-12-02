39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules pilot conducts pre-flight checks before an airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 5, 2024. The exercise highlights the regional cooperation to sustain and enhance military cooperation between nations from a defensive and collaborative approach. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|12.05.2024
|12.07.2024 05:40
|8786671
|241205-F-HP405-1013
|5713x3801
|1.02 MB
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|1
|0
