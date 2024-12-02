39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules loadmaster looks at cargo before an airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 5, 2024. As an engaged, postured, and ready partner, the U.S. stands alongside coalition forces with a credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex and dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo)