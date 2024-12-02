Truman's Deployment

241205-N-SW048-1350 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 5, 2024) A delegation from France and Italy observe flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Dec. 5. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)
