    Truman's Deployment [Image 7 of 13]

    Truman's Deployment

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Mcguire 

    USS Harry S Truman

    241205-N-SW048-1347 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 5, 2024) A delegation from France and Italy observe flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Dec. 5. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN
    HSTCSG

