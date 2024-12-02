Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241205-N-KA812-1025 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 5, 2024) Vice Adm. Jeffrey Anderson, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, talks on the 1MC in the bridge aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Dec. 5. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan Nystrand)