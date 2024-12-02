Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman's Deployment [Image 4 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Truman's Deployment

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Nystrand 

    USS Harry S Truman

    241205-N-KA812-1144 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 5, 2024) Capt. Dave Snowden, commanding officer, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), left, greets Vice Adm. Aurelio De Carolis, Commander in Chief of the Italian Fleet (CINCNAV), aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Dec. 5. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan Nystrand)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 09:36
    Photo ID: 8784790
    VIRIN: 241205-N-KA812-1144
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Logan Nystrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    USN
    HSTCSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download