Truman's Deployment

241205-N-KA812-1144 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 5, 2024) Capt. Dave Snowden, commanding officer, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), left, greets Vice Adm. Aurelio De Carolis, Commander in Chief of the Italian Fleet (CINCNAV), aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Dec. 5. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan Nystrand)