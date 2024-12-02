Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241205-N-KA812-1074 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 5, 2024) Vice Adm. Christophe Lucas, Commander in Chief for the Mediterranean Maritime Zone (CECMED), left, Vice Adm. Jeffrey Anderson, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, center, and Vice Adm. Aurelio De Carolis, Commander in Chief of the Italian Fleet (CINCNAV), right, speak with Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, on the bridge aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Dec. 5. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan Nystrand)