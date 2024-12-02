Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241205-N-SW048-1355 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 5, 2024) Vice Adm. Aurelio De Carolis, Commander in Chief of the Italian Fleet (CINCNAV), left, Vice Adm. Jeffrey Anderson, Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, center, and Vice Adm. Christophe Lucas, Commander in Chief for the Mediterranean Maritime Zone (CECMED) pose for a photo on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Dec. 5. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)