Truman's Deployment

241205-N-SW048-1346 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 5, 2024) From left to right Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, Capt. Dave Snowden, commanding officer, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Vice Adm. Aurelio De Carolis, Commander in Chief of the Italian Fleet (CINCNAV) and Vice Adm. Christophe Lucas, Commander in Chief for the Mediterranean Maritime Zone (CECMED) prepare to go to the flight deck in the In-port cabin aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Dec. 5. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)