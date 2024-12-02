Bomber Task Force 25-1 Group Photos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Supply Airmen from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron stand together in front of a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 Dec. 4, 2024, at RAF Fairford, England. Agile and robust logistics operations are essential to the success of every Bomber Task Force mission, ensuring Airmen have the equipment and parts necessary to execute the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)