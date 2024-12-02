Airmen from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron stand together in front of a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 Dec. 4, 2024, at RAF Fairford, England. BTF 25-1 increases the ability of NATO Allies and partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high‐intensity environment, build trust, and improve readiness, responsiveness, and integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 12:23
|Photo ID:
|8783438
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-VS152-1012
|Resolution:
|4295x2861
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force 25-1 Group Photos [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.