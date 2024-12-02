Bomber Task Force 25-1 Group Photos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron stand together in front of a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 Dec. 4, 2024, at RAF Fairford, England. BTF 25-1 increases the ability of NATO Allies and partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high‐intensity environment, build trust, and improve readiness, responsiveness, and integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)