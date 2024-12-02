Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force 25-1 Group Photos [Image 3 of 7]

    ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron stand together in front of a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 Dec. 4, 2024, at RAF Fairford, England. Throughout BTF 25-1, Airmen from the 20th EBS supported multiple missions with NATO Allies and partners across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

    VIRIN: 241204-F-VS152-1010
    This work, Bomber Task Force 25-1 Group Photos [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

