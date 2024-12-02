Bomber Task Force 25-1 Group Photos

Maintenance Airmen from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron stand together in front of a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 Dec. 4, 2024, at RAF Fairford, England. Maintainers are at the core of every Bomber Task Force mission, as their expertise and dedication ensure aircraft remain mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)
|12.04.2024
|12.05.2024 12:23
|8783436
|241204-F-VS152-1004
|4059x2704
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB
|0
|0
