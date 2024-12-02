Bomber Task Force 25-1 Group Photos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Operations Airmen from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron stand together in front of a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 Dec. 4, 2024, at RAF Fairford, England. Strategic bomber operations ensure U.S. forces remain well-prepared and capable of responding quickly to emerging global threats or crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)