Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bomber Task Force 25-1 Group Photos [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bomber Task Force 25-1 Group Photos

    ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Operations Airmen from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron stand together in front of a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 Dec. 4, 2024, at RAF Fairford, England. Strategic bomber operations ensure U.S. forces remain well-prepared and capable of responding quickly to emerging global threats or crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 12:23
    Photo ID: 8783439
    VIRIN: 241204-F-VS152-1013
    Resolution: 4486x2988
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force 25-1 Group Photos [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bomber Task Force 25-1 Group Photos
    Bomber Task Force 25-1 Group Photos
    Bomber Task Force 25-1 Group Photos
    Bomber Task Force 25-1 Group Photos
    Bomber Task Force 25-1 Group Photos
    Bomber Task Force 25-1 Group Photos
    Bomber Task Force 25-1 Group Photos

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download