Bomber Task Force 25-1 Group Photos

Operations Airmen from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron stand together in front of a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 Dec. 4, 2024, at RAF Fairford, England. BTF missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations to enable strategic access and integration with coalition forces in an effort to deter global conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)
