Adorning the Angel Tree

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

First sergeants assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall stand in front of the Angel Tree at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 2, 2024. The first sergeants decorated the tree with paper angels, ornaments representing children of families that needed aid in providing gifts for the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)