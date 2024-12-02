Adorning the Angel Tree

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steven Boyle, left, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant, and Master Sgt. Amanda Lavan, 67th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, decorate the Angel Tree at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 2, 2024. First sergeants hung angels on the tree representing children on base in need of a gift for the holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)