Adorning the Angel Tree

A first sergeant assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall adorns the Angel Tree with a paper angel at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 2, 2024. The paper angels represented children who needed extra help receiving gifts during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)