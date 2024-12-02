Adorning the Angel Tree

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

First sergeants assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall cut ribbons used to hang ornaments on the Angel Tree at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 2, 2024. The paper angels represented children who needed extra help receiving gifts during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)