Adorning the Angel Tree

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Villalpando, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron first sergeant, adorns the tree with a paper angel, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 2, 2024. First sergeants designed the Angel Tree to help families provide specific holiday gifts for their children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)