    Adorning the Angel Tree

    Adorning the Angel Tree

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Villalpando, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron first sergeant, adorns the tree with a paper angel, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 2, 2024. First sergeants designed the Angel Tree to help families provide specific holiday gifts for their children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    This work, Adorning the Angel Tree, by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

