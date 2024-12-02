Adorning the Angel Tree

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paper ornaments lay next to a poster advertising the annual Angel Tree program at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 2, 2024. The program will anonymously aid families in need with gifts tailored to each child during the holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)