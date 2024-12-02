Adorning the Angel Tree

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amanda Lavan, 67th Special Operation Aircraft Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, adorns the Angel Tree with a paper angel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 2, 2024. The paper angels represented children who needed extra help receiving gifts during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)