42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment supports SPACECENT operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Space Force Guardian assigned to the 42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment power-washes equipment within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 25, 2024. The 42nd EWCD employs space electromagnetic warfare capabilities directly supporting global combatant command operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)