42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment supports SPACECENT operations

A U.S. Space Force Guardian assigned to the 42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment performs operational checks on a large multi-band antenna within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 25, 2024. The 42nd EWCD provides non-kinetic effects directly supporting global combatant command directed operations across several areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo)