42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment supports SPACECENT operations

U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to the 42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment lift an antenna feed within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 25, 2024. Guardians assigned to the 42nd EWCD deter threats to space assets by way of defensive cyber operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)
