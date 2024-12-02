42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment supports SPACECENT operations

A U.S. Space Force Guardian assigned to the 42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment dons protective glasses within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 25, 2024. The 42nd EWCD trains, equips and mobilizes space electromagnetic warfare capabilities in support of Space Forces Central operations for the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)
