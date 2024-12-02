42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment supports SPACECENT operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Space Force Guardian assigned to the 42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment utilizes a handheld spectrum analyzer within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 25, 2024. Guardians assigned to the 42nd EWCD deter threats to space assets by way of defensive cyber operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)