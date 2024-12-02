Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment supports SPACECENT operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Space Force Guardian assigned to the 42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment utilizes a handheld spectrum analyzer within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 25, 2024. Guardians assigned to the 42nd EWCD deter threats to space assets by way of defensive cyber operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)

