42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment supports SPACECENT operations

U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to the 42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment pose for a group photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 25, 2024. The 42nd EWCD trains, equips and mobilizes space electromagnetic warfare capabilities in support of Space Forces Central operations in the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)