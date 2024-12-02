42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment supports SPACECENT operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Space Force Guardian assigned to the 42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment power-washes equipment within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 25, 2024. Guardians assigned to the 42nd EWCD are responsible for installing ground radio, satellite and telemetry communication systems. (U.S. Air Force photo)