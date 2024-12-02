YORKTOWN, Va. (December 2, 2024) Newly promoted Lieutenant Junior Grade Sayd Hussain, Construction Manager assigned to Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown is pictured with his parents at the conclusion of his promotion ceremony. The ceremony was attended by members of his immediate family and Sailors assigned to NWS Yorktown. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 23:04
|Photo ID:
|8780662
|VIRIN:
|241202-N-TG517-5366
|Resolution:
|2550x1893
|Size:
|874.16 KB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotion ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 20 of 20], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.