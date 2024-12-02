Promotion ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YORKTOWN, Va. (December 2, 2024) Captain Kent Simodynes, Executive Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic administers the Oath of Re-enlistment during a promotion ceremony for Ensign Sayd Hussain, Construction Manager assigned to Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown. Hussain was promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade during the brief ceremony attended by Sailors assigned to the installation and members of his immediate family. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).