Promotion ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. (December 2, 2024) Captain Kent Simodynes, Executive Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic provides some brief remarks prior to administering the Oath of Re-enlistment and promotion ceremony for Ensign Sayd Hussain, Construction Manager assigned to Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown. Hussain was promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade during the brief ceremony attended by Sailors assigned to the installation and members of his immediate family. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).