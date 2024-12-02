Promotion ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YORKTOWN, Va. (December 2, 2024) Newly promoted Lieutenant Junior Grade Sayd Hussain, Construction Manager assigned to Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown signs his re-enlistment contract surrounded by members of his immediate family at the conclusion of his promotion ceremony. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).