    Promotion ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Promotion ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, Va. (December 2, 2024) Captain Kent Simodynes, Executive Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic administers the Oath of Re-enlistment during a promotion ceremony for Ensign Sayd Hussain, Construction Manager assigned to Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown. Hussain was promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade during the brief ceremony attended by Sailors assigned to the installation and members of his immediate family. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 20 of 20], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion Ceremony
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Military Ceremony

