YORKTOWN, Va. (December 2, 2024) Captain Kent Simodynes, Executive Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic administers the Oath of Re-enlistment during a promotion ceremony for Ensign Sayd Hussain, Construction Manager assigned to Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown. Hussain was promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade during the brief ceremony attended by Sailors assigned to the installation and members of his immediate family. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 23:04
|Photo ID:
|8780654
|VIRIN:
|241202-N-TG517-3091
|Resolution:
|2631x1841
|Size:
|788.61 KB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotion ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 20 of 20], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.