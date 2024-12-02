Promotion ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YORKTOWN, Va. (December 2, 2024) Newly promoted Lieutenant Junior Grade Sayd Hussain, Construction Manager assigned to Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown is pictured with his mother at the conclusion of his promotion ceremony. The ceremony was attended by members of his immediate family and Sailors assigned to NWS Yorktown. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).