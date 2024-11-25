Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th TSC Hosts Opening Statement Contest [Image 8 of 9]

    8th TSC Hosts Opening Statement Contest

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kavon Prunty 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Sailor and service members pose for group photo at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 26, 2024. 8th Theater Sustainment Command and all paralegal and lawyers come together for the first ever opening statement contest. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Kavon Prunty)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 23:04
    Photo ID: 8779280
    VIRIN: 241126-A-UJ469-8406
    Resolution: 1920x1536
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Army &ndash; Navy legal professionals compete in opening statement competition

