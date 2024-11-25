8th TSC Hosts Opening Statement Contest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Marco Chapa, a paralegal assigned to 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustaining Command, participates in the first ever opening statement contest at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 26, 2024. 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted an opening statement contest for paralegals and lawyers to convenience panel members on trial. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Kavon Prunty)