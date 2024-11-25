8th TSC Hosts Opening Statement Contest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cpt. Jonathon Hesterman, a trial counsel assigned to 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, speaks to the panel during the first ever opening opening statement contest at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 26, 2024. 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted an opening statement contest for paralegal and lawyers to demonstrate their confidence at persuading panel members. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Kavon Prunty)