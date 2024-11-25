8th TSC Hosts Opening Statement Contest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Karl Kristensen, a lawyer assigned to Region Legal Service Office North West, speaks to the panel during his mock board at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii Nov. 26, 2024. 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted an opening statement contest for paralegal and lawyers to demonstrate their confidence at persuading panel members. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Kavon Prunty)