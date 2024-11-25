8th TSC Hosts Opening Statement Contest

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Richard Connaroe, the deputy staff judge advocate for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, speaks to the contestants at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 26, 2024. 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted an opening statement contest, gives the paralegals and lawyers a speech for motivation. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 23:05
|Photo ID:
|8779277
|VIRIN:
|241126-A-UJ469-9788
|Resolution:
|4139x5016
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Army – Navy legal professionals compete in opening statement competition
