U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jerusha Israel, a paralegal assigned to Region Legal Service Office North West, participated in a mock board at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 26, 2024. 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted an opening statement contest for to demonstrate their confidence at persuading panel members. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 23:05
|Photo ID:
|8779278
|VIRIN:
|241126-A-UJ469-4543
|Resolution:
|1920x1602
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th TSC Hosts Opening Statement Contest [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Kavon Prunty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army – Navy legal professionals compete in opening statement competition
