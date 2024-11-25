8th TSC Hosts Opening Statement Contest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jerusha Israel, a paralegal assigned to Region Legal Service Office North West, participated in a mock board at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 26, 2024. 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted an opening statement contest for to demonstrate their confidence at persuading panel members. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)