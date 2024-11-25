8th TSC Hosts Opening Statement Contest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Jessica Farrell, a judge assigned to the 7th Circuit Office of the Special Trial Counsel, awaits the next contestant to step forward during the first ever opening statement contest at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, 26 Nov. 2024. 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted an opening statement contest for paralegal and lawyers to demonstrate towards persuading the panel members. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Kavon Prunty)