Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd ERQS hosts CJTF-HOA commander at weapons range [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    82nd ERQS hosts CJTF-HOA commander at weapons range

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, Commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, participates in a weapons qualification event at a deployed location in Djibouti, November 12, 2024. During the exercise, Cashman received hands-on training in weapons qualification from U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Evans, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructor, assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS). This familiarization session helped enhance joint operational readiness and reinforced collaboration between U.S. forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.30.2024 04:38
    Photo ID: 8777006
    VIRIN: 241112-Z-YU823-1492
    Resolution: 3663x2616
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd ERQS hosts CJTF-HOA commander at weapons range [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jana Somero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    82nd ERQS leads range training in Djibouti
    82nd ERQS hosts CJTF-HOA commander at weapons range
    82nd ERQS leads range training in Djibouti
    82nd ERQS hosts CJTF-HOA commander at weapons range
    82nd ERQS hosts CJTF-HOA commander at weapons range
    82nd ERQS hosts CJTF-HOA commander at weapons range
    82nd ERQS hosts CJTF-HOA commander at weapons range
    82nd ERQS hosts CJTF-HOA commander at weapons range
    82nd ERQS hosts CJTF-HOA commander at weapons range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    449th AEG
    82nd ERQS
    Maj Gen Cashman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download