82nd ERQS leads range training in Djibouti

A pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) observes U.S. Army soldiers move their targets back in preparation for the next portion of the weapons qualification exercise at a range in Djibouti on November 12, 2024. This familiarization session helped enhance joint operational readiness and reinforced collaboration between U.S. forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)