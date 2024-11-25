82nd ERQS hosts CJTF-HOA commander at weapons range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, Commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, participates in a weapons qualification event at a deployed location in Djibouti, November 12, 2024. During the exercise, Cashman received hands-on training in weapons qualification from U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Evans, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructor, assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS). This familiarization session helped enhance joint operational readiness and reinforced collaboration between U.S. forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)