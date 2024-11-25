82nd ERQS hosts CJTF-HOA commander at weapons range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, Commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, and fellow U.S. Army personnel under his command participate in the U.S. Air Force M18 qualification test at a range in Djibouti on November 12, 2024. This familiarization session helped enhance joint operational readiness and reinforced collaboration between U.S. forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)