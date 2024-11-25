U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, Commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, and fellow U.S. Army personnel under his command participate in the U.S. Air Force M18 qualification test at a range in Djibouti on November 12, 2024. This familiarization session helped enhance joint operational readiness and reinforced collaboration between U.S. forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2024 04:38
|Photo ID:
|8777001
|VIRIN:
|241112-Z-YU823-1873
|Resolution:
|3926x2208
|Size:
|6.56 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd ERQS hosts CJTF-HOA commander at weapons range [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jana Somero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.