82nd ERQS leads range training in Djibouti

A pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) counts the shots fired from U.S. Army soldiers at the end of the M18 qualification test at a range in Djibouti, November 12, 2024. This familiarization session helped enhance joint operational readiness and reinforced collaboration between U.S. forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)